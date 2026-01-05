HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $500.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.45.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.01. 549,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,528. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $344.41 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,802.59, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $3,119,415.00. Following the sale, the director owned 496,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,140,072.92. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $10,058,565. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 62,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.