FrontView REIT (FVR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FrontView REIT (NYSE: FVR):
- 12/31/2025 – FrontView REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – FrontView REIT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – FrontView REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/25/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – FrontView REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2025 – FrontView REIT was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/19/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/8/2025 – FrontView REIT was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
FrontView REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -104.88%.
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FrontView REIT
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.