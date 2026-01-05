FrontView REIT (FVR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FrontView REIT (NYSE: FVR):

12/31/2025 – FrontView REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – FrontView REIT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – FrontView REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – FrontView REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2025 – FrontView REIT was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – FrontView REIT had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – FrontView REIT was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -104.88%.

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

