Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/29/2025 – Kaiser Aluminum had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/29/2025 – Kaiser Aluminum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2025 – Kaiser Aluminum had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Kaiser Aluminum had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/9/2025 – Kaiser Aluminum was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Blain Tiffany sold 8,656 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $812,971.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,748. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi?fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high?value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

