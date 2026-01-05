Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 174,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 157,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland. The company was formerly known as Everclear Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Avrupa Minerals Ltd. in July 2010. Avrupa Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

