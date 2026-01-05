Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Stock Price Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.23. 168,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 287,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kodiak AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kodiak AI in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak AI in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of -0.41.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Kodiak AI in the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,924,000. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

