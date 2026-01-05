Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 21.2% – Time to Buy?

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 2,428,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,012,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Iconic Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.45.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Bonnie Claire property located in Nevada; and holds a 100% interest in the Grass Valley lithium property located in Lander County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bonaventure Enterprises Inc and changed its name to Iconic Minerals Ltd.

