Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $8.0050. Approximately 762,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 802,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $337.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.83 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $786,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 294,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 78,433 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,214,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,161,000 after acquiring an additional 359,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

