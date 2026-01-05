Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.76. 348,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 902,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Matador Resources Trading Down 4.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $939.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.22 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 17,525 shares in the company, valued at $697,144.50. The trade was a 118.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.44 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,600. This represents a 6.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,396. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non?operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

