Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $149.05 and last traded at $146.1720. 268,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 276,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.50.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 5.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 134.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

