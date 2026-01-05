Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Trading Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.2230. Approximately 166,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 246,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Urogen Pharma Stock Down 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Urogen Pharma

In related news, CFO Chris Degnan sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $37,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,418. This represents a 49.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,625. This trade represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $84,111,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 216.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,360,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after buying an additional 2,983,368 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,934,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,149,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after buying an additional 986,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company’s lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

