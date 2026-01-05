MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Shares Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $27.9810. 114,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 292,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBX. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on MBX Biosciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MBX Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MBX

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.86.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MBX Biosciences

In other news, Director Steven L. Hoerter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 468,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,298.28. The trade was a 4.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MBX Biosciences by 4,131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

About MBX Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.