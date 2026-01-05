Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) shot up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $230.43 and last traded at $223.1740. 137,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 176,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.88.
The company has a market cap of $619.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.9282 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.
