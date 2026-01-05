Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) shot up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $230.43 and last traded at $223.1740. 137,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 176,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.88.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $619.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.71.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.9282 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 405.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 8,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 693.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

