Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Trading Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.1040. 285,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 571,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALMS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alumis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alumis from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Alumis Stock Down 9.9%

The firm has a market cap of $841.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alumis news, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $1,118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,234,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,488,781.11. This trade represents a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 276,179 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $1,449,939.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 276,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,939.75. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,788,875 shares of company stock worth $18,352,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,779,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,863,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Alumis by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,751,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,660 shares during the period. Samsara Biocapital LLC boosted its position in Alumis by 47.0% during the second quarter. Samsara Biocapital LLC now owns 4,801,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alumis in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,198,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

