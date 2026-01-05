Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $8.69. Critical Metals shares last traded at $9.3880, with a volume of 6,553,132 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRML shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Critical Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRML. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Critical Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Critical Metals by 115.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 117,334 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

