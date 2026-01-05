Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Set at C$6.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) received a C$6.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

ASTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 248,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.60. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$4.20 and a 1 year high of C$13.03. The stock has a market cap of C$578.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of C$523.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.4795699 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc is a Canadian company that produces clean and consistent light gauge steel in North America, offering a range of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products. The firm operates in a single segment of basic steel production. Geographically it serves Canada, the United States and the rest of the world, whilst driving key revenue from domestic sales. Substantial revenue is generated from the sale of Steel sheets and strips.

