Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Set at C$6.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) received a C$6.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.
ASTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ASTL
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of C$523.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.4795699 EPS for the current year.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc is a Canadian company that produces clean and consistent light gauge steel in North America, offering a range of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products. The firm operates in a single segment of basic steel production. Geographically it serves Canada, the United States and the rest of the world, whilst driving key revenue from domestic sales. Substantial revenue is generated from the sale of Steel sheets and strips.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.