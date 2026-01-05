ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$3.10 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.10 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

TSE ECN remained flat at C$3.05 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,199. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.52. The firm has a market cap of C$859.29 million, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.72.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$104.04 million during the quarter. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.2446449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans.

