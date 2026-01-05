AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading 11.5% Higher – Here’s Why

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $284.80 and last traded at $285.7180. 599,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 672,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. New Street Research set a $365.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $267.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.41.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,014.48. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.37, for a total value of $127,428.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,471. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,222 shares of company stock valued at $746,592. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,111,585,000 after acquiring an additional 51,959 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth about $314,890,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 17.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,101,000 after purchasing an additional 101,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 614,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,390,000 after acquiring an additional 83,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

