American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Stock Price Up 14.7% – What’s Next?

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.2450. Approximately 2,845,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,894,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABAT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Battery Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Battery Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Battery Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABAT

American Battery Technology Trading Up 23.4%

The company has a market cap of $593.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of -1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Battery Technology had a negative return on equity of 59.93% and a negative net margin of 902.69%.The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Battery Technology

In other American Battery Technology news, insider Scott Jolcover sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 321,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,125.12. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Wu sold 12,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $49,948.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 286,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,255.80. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Battery Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Battery Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of American Battery Technology by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Battery Technology by 67.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) is a U.S.-based company focused on developing domestic supply chain solutions for critical battery metals. The company’s core activities span from exploration and extraction of lithium resources to the design and operation of recycling facilities targeted at end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap. By integrating upstream resource development with downstream recycling, ABAT aims to create a closed-loop system that bolsters North American battery manufacturing.

On the resource side, American Battery Technology holds lithium claystone claims in Nevada’s Clayton Valley and is advancing a pilot direct-extraction facility designed to recover lithium and other valuable metals from brines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.