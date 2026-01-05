John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 34,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 22,636 shares.The stock last traded at $33.8250 and had previously closed at $33.60.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $648.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

