JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Jfe Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,700% from the previous session’s volume of 25 shares.The stock last traded at $12.89 and had previously closed at $13.00.

JFE Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. JFE had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 1.63%.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS: JFEEF) is a Tokyo?based steel and engineering conglomerate that ranks among the largest industrial groups in Japan. The company operates primarily through two main segments: JFE Steel, which manufactures a broad range of steel products including flat?rolled steel, long steel products and plates, and JFE Engineering, which provides environmental and resource treatment facilities as well as infrastructure systems. Serving key industries such as automotive, construction, shipbuilding and energy, JFE Holdings combines advanced steelmaking expertise with engineering services to support a wide array of global customers.

Formed in September 2002 through the merger of NKK Corporation and Kawasaki Steel Corporation, JFE Holdings built on a legacy of technical innovation spanning more than a century.

