Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 4,896 shares.The stock last traded at $4.2150 and had previously closed at $4.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REMYY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Remy Cointreau to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.

Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.

The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.

