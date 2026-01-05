AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 51,085 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $3.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.45.

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. AUO had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin?film?transistor liquid crystal display (TFT?LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high?resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world’s leading TFT?LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

