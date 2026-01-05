Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.7525. Daito Trust Construction shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 69,195 shares traded.
Daito Trust Construction Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75.
About Daito Trust Construction
Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DIFTY) is a Japan-based construction and real estate services firm specializing in the development and management of rental residential properties, commercial facilities and related infrastructure. The company provides end-to-end solutions that span site acquisition, architectural design, construction, leasing support and ongoing property administration. Leveraging a vertically integrated model, Daito Trust Construction aims to streamline project delivery and optimize operational efficiency for landlords and tenants alike.
In its core rental housing segment, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including property management, tenant recruitment, rent collection and routine facility maintenance.
