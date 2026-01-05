iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 277,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 162,525 shares.The stock last traded at $35.9350 and had previously closed at $36.77.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Down 2.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $613.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,395,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,789,000 after buying an additional 601,208 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,351,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 781,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 613,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 307,719 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.