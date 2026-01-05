Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 4,330 shares.The stock last traded at $23.15 and had previously closed at $23.1350.

Mitsubishi Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi is a long-established Japanese business family and brand that today encompasses a group of independent companies operating across a wide range of industries. The Mitsubishi name traces back to the late 19th century and the founding of a shipping firm that grew into a diversified industrial and trading conglomerate. Over time the original zaibatsu was reorganized into a number of separately managed companies that nonetheless share the Mitsubishi mark and coordinate through cross-shareholdings and business relationships.

Companies using the Mitsubishi name are active in sectors including industrial machinery and heavy equipment, automotive manufacturing, electrical and electronic equipment, chemicals and materials, energy and natural resources, trading and logistics, finance and banking, real estate, and food and consumer products.

