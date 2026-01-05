Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.73 and last traded at $98.5180, with a volume of 1557372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 target price on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $132.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.23.

The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 183.11% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,830,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,382,000 after acquiring an additional 997,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,482,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,344,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,254,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,423,000 after purchasing an additional 363,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,128,000 after purchasing an additional 270,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

