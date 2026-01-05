Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.06 and last traded at C$7.96, with a volume of 496741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZLA shares. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 price objective on Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.38.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Trading Up 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.60.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.