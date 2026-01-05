Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.41. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 54,810 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GYRE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Gyre Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gyre Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GYRE

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 15.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.23 million, a PE ratio of 261.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $111,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapies that target lipid biology to treat a range of metabolic, inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s proprietary platform combines lipidomic profiling with drug discovery tools to identify compounds that selectively modulate membrane lipid composition and restore normal protein function in disease-relevant cells.

Gyre’s preclinical pipeline includes programs in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Alzheimer’s disease and autoimmune conditions, reflecting its strategy of applying a unified lipid-targeted approach across multiple therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.