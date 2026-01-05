Head-To-Head Comparison: Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) & Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Virginia National Bankshares and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.33%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $83.52 million 2.61 $16.97 million $3.30 12.26 Mid Penn Bancorp $208.28 million 3.52 $49.44 million $2.44 13.04

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Mid Penn Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Virginia National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 21.37% 10.58% 1.10% Mid Penn Bancorp 14.82% 8.25% 1.01%

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats Virginia National Bankshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares



Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. In addition, the company offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. Further, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, and brokerage services. Additionally, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Mid Penn Bancorp



Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust, retail investment, wealth management, and insurance services; and provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

