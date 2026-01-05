Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.66 and last traded at $77.75, with a volume of 46423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLV. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

