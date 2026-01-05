Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.32 and last traded at C$17.28, with a volume of 1157092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.74. The firm has a market cap of C$631.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver.

