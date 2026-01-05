Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.04 and last traded at $123.1750, with a volume of 2619200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.70.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi was appointed joint lead for a large $1.4 billion IPO for India’s top asset manager — a fee?generating mandate that boosts Citi’s investment?banking pipeline in a fast?growing market. India’s Top Asset Manager Taps Citi, HSBC for $1.4 Billion IPO — Bloomberg

Citi was appointed joint lead for a large $1.4 billion IPO for India’s top asset manager — a fee?generating mandate that boosts Citi’s investment?banking pipeline in a fast?growing market. Positive Sentiment: Citi topped India’s 2025 M&A advisory league table, signaling continued strength in Asia fees where banks have been expanding market share — a positive indicator for recurring advisory revenue. Citigroup tops India’s 2025 M&A advisory league table

Citi topped India’s 2025 M&A advisory league table, signaling continued strength in Asia fees where banks have been expanding market share — a positive indicator for recurring advisory revenue. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating/valuation context is supportive: Citigroup’s last reported quarter beat EPS and revenue expectations and the stock’s valuation metrics (moderate P/E, low PEG) make positive surprises on fees and margins more impactful for the share price.

Recent operating/valuation context is supportive: Citigroup’s last reported quarter beat EPS and revenue expectations and the stock’s valuation metrics (moderate P/E, low PEG) make positive surprises on fees and margins more impactful for the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple global macro and sector stories (e.g., evolving U.S. policy on crypto services, shifting tech/AI narratives) could influence capital markets activity and transaction volumes — ambiguous near?term effect on Citi’s trading and investment?banking revenue. PWC Leans Into Cryptocurrency After Trump?era Policy Shift

Multiple global macro and sector stories (e.g., evolving U.S. policy on crypto services, shifting tech/AI narratives) could influence capital markets activity and transaction volumes — ambiguous near?term effect on Citi’s trading and investment?banking revenue. Negative Sentiment: Heightened geopolitical risk (recent violent developments in Venezuela and broader market reactions) can tighten risk premia and reduce deal activity or loan demand, which would be a headwind for Citi’s markets and advisory businesses if volatility persists. Cuba says 32 citizens killed in U.S. raid to arrest Venezuela’s Maduro — CNBC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Citigroup from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Citigroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

