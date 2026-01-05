Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.26 and last traded at $194.19, with a volume of 865176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day moving average of $184.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

