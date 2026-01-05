WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.3650, with a volume of 13287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSOE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

