NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 233674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$869.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 65.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.59.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

