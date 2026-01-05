Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.35 and last traded at $121.5870, with a volume of 181646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.03.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $615.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

