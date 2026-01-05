Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.34 and last traded at $90.5060, with a volume of 61051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCC. Zacks Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.91. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $328.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 18,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,422,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 394,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,563,725. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 38.2% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 256,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,706,000 after purchasing an additional 224,558 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

