Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Jan 5th, 2026

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.AGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $266.26 and last traded at $267.0150, with a volume of 15043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Heico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Heico to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Heico Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.AGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Heico had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Insider Activity at Heico

In other Heico news, Director Thomas M. Culligan purchased 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,547.90. This trade represents a 6.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,151.17. This trade represents a 2.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933 in the last ninety days. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heico

Heico Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A) is a diversified aerospace, defense and electronics company headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. The company operates through two primary business segments: the Flight Support Group, which focuses on manufacturing and distributing replacement parts and providing repair and overhaul services for commercial and military aircraft and engines; and the Electronic Technologies Group, which designs and produces high-reliability electronic components, subsystems and sensors for demanding applications.

Products and services include FAA-approved parts and supplemental type certified (STC) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and a range of specialty electronic components and assemblies used in aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.

