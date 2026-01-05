ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $676.9950 and last traded at $675.47, with a volume of 305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $653.35.

ASMIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild Redb downgraded ASM International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of ASM International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASM International Trading Up 3.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $603.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.63.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $932.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.50%. Research analysts forecast that ASM International NV will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM’s product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

