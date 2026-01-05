Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2,700.00 and last traded at C$2,617.56, with a volume of 10706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,605.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFH. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,900.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$3,000.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,764.29.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,403.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,410.32.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$52.04 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of C$17.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 212.3039807 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

