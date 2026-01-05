South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 8741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of South32 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

South32 is a diversified metals and mining company headquartered in Perth, Australia. Established in May 2015 through a demerger from BHP Billiton, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and marketing of commodities that underpin global industrial and consumer demand. South32’s portfolio includes alumina, aluminum, bauxite, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc, making it a key participant across several commodity markets.

The company’s operations are organized by commodity and geography.

