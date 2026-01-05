Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 147,579 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 385% compared to the typical volume of 30,433 call options.

Chevron Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.94. 22,405,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,198,758. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $332.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.90.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 238,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 3,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 36,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

