Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $532.20 and last traded at $531.7390, with a volume of 98470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $522.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.75.

Cummins Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In other Cummins news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,864,384.12. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 19,330 shares of company stock worth $9,135,364 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $37,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

