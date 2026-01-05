Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $311.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLUT. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.55.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.73. 240,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $189.33 and a one year high of $313.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.41 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.