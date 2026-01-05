Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 886.05 and last traded at GBX 887.90, with a volume of 485670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 911.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GAMA shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gamma Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,630.
View Our Latest Research Report on GAMA
Gamma Communications Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Gamma Communications
In other Gamma Communications news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 945 per share, for a total transaction of £25,042.50. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gamma Communications
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.