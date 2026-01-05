Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 886.05 and last traded at GBX 887.90, with a volume of 485670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 911.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GAMA shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gamma Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,630.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £815.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 939.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,015.74.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 945 per share, for a total transaction of £25,042.50. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

