PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.02 and last traded at $65.43, with a volume of 440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered PHINIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PHINIA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on PHINIA from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

PHINIA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.37.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.57 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.63%.PHINIA’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Hongyong Yang sold 893 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $46,819.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $105,031.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $480,167.66. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHINIA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in PHINIA during the second quarter worth about $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 350.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

Featured Articles

