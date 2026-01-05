FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.3290, with a volume of 76490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,680,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth $28,203,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 374,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,506 shares in the last quarter. BAM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth $4,609,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 126,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

