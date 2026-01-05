Halliburton Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 37,290 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average daily volume of 29,456 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners set a $35.00 price objective on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Halliburton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.85. 13,650,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,010,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.78. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $246,938.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,302,095.92. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 66.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 24.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 105,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 92,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

