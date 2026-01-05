Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $215,339.88 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 1,883 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $215,339.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,708,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,225,520.68. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Tuesday, December 30th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,600.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,917 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $657,970.40.

On Friday, December 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $2,202,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 12,400 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $1,349,988.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $2,105,600.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $2,060,400.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 6,176 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $628,593.28.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,724 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $578,696.40.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00.

Vicor Trading Up 24.7%

Vicor stock traded up $28.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.75. 1,192,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,296. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Vicor’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

VICR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Vicor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

View Our Latest Report on Vicor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 19.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.