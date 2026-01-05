UIL (LON:UTL) Insider Buys £13,782.60 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Bridges purchased 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 per share, for a total transaction of £13,782.60.

UIL Stock Up 9.5%

LON UTL traded up GBX 14.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 168. The company had a trading volume of 31,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,263. The firm has a market cap of £152.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.80. UIL Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.14.

Get UIL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UIL in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

UIL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.